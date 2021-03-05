Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) A controversial poster of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was put up on Thursday in Indore by protesters who were enraged over the "change" in the name of a road in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police later removed the poster and dispersed the protesters, an official said.

A group of people, calling themselves supporters of Ahilyabai Holkar, a prominent 18th century ruler of the Malwa kingdom, claimed the road in question was earlier named after her, a claim rejected by the Guna district administration.

The road has now been named after freedom fighter the late Sagar Singh Sisodia, who is the grandfather of the states Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Mahendra Sisodia is a loyalist of Scindia and was among the nearly two dozen MLAs who quit the Congress to join the BJP in March last year. The minister represents the Bamori assembly seat in Guna district, the home turf of Scindia.

The Guna Municipal Council (GMC) had organised a prgramme on Monday to name the street, Budhe Balaji Hanuman Tekri road, after Sagar Singh Sisodia. The plaque was unveiled by Scindia on the occasion.

According to eyewitnesses, days after the programme, some protesters put up the poster at Rajbada in Indore, before a bust of Holkar, with a message critical of Scindia.

The poster carried photos of both Holkar and Scindia, but the image of the latter was marked with a red cross.

"We told protesters they dont have permission to hold a protest in the Rajbada area following which they dispersed," Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma told PTI.

He said so far no case has been registered in the matter.

Guna collector Kumar Purshottam said, It is totally wrong to say that as per government records the road, which was named after the late freedom fighter Sagar Singh Sisodia, was earlier known as the Ahilyabai Holkar road.

The GMC had passed a resolution on August 6, 2019, to name the road after Sagar Singh Sisodia, Purshottam said, adding before that the street was not named after any eminent personality.

