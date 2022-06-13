Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): In view of the prevailing situation and incidents of protest in various parts of the country following controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed Superintendents of Police of all the districts to deal strictly with the elements trying to spoil the atmosphere of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said, "In view of the incidents happening in the neighbouring state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to deal strictly with the elements trying to spoil the atmosphere of the state. A close watch is being kept in the entire state."

"The Superintendents of Police of all the districts have been instructed that the elements that try to disturb communal harmony should be dealt with very strictly. The Chief Minister has given instructions that such mischievous elements should not be spared," said DGP.

Protests had erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Notably, some Gulf nations have expressed outrage against the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they could be targeted.

On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they had sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

