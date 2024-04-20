Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 (ANI): After a boat with around 50 passengers on board capsized in the Mahanadi river near Saradha village in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his grief and shared that coordination has been established between Jharsuguda district in Odisha and the Raigarh district administration in Chhattisgarh.

"Received disturbing news about the death of a person owing to the sinking of a boat in Mahanadi near Patharaseni temple near Sharda village in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. While 45 people have been rescued, six are still missing, who are being searched. Coordination has been established between the Jharsuguda administration and the Raigarh district administration," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: First Phase of General Polls Sees 60.03% Voting Against 69.43% in 2019; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

Deo Sai said that arrangements are in place to bring back those rescued to Anjoripali and other villages in Kharsia by bus.

"Necessary instructions have been given to the Raigarh district administration. Arrangements have been made to bring the rescued people back to Anjoripali and other villages in Kharsia by arranging a bus at the site of the incident. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family of the deceased," the CM said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: World's Biggest Electoral Exercise Begins, Over 62% Voter Turnout Recorded; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased of boat mishap. The Chief Minister has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to all those rescued in the accident. He also wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

Two persons were killed and seven went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Mahanadi River near Sardha village in Jharsuguda on Friday.

The locals started rescue operations as soon as they learned about the tragedy. Locals said, "Some people from Chattisgarh had visited Patharseni Temple, located on an island on the Mahanadi River. All were travelling by local motor boat. While returning, the boat capsized. Some swam back to the river bank. Locals started a rescue operation with the help of fishermen. Seven people are said to be missing."

Jharsuguda District Magistrate Aboli Sunil Naravane said, "We mobilised all resources after receiving information on the same."

The local police, ODRAF team, Collector and SP paid a visit to the accident site. A rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)