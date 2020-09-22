Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) A Kolkata Police personnel was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and roughing up her car driver.

The activist, who is a member of the West Bengal Transgender Welfare Board, in her complaint with Bowbazar police station, said that the accused misbehaved with her and two of her friends on Monday night.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, the complainant further said that the officer, attached with a traffic guard in the city, intercepted their vehicle in central Kolkata around 8.30 pm and touched her in an inebriated state.

As others in the car protested, the accused, who was in civil dress, allegedly twisted the driver's arm and left the place on his motorcycle.

"This is not just my case. I will fight this battle for every transgender, every woman's safety. We have to change the mindset of society, we have to fight transphobia. We want justice," the activist said in another post on Facebook on Tuesday.

