Kota, Aug 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old Rajasthan Police constable sustained critical injuries after he was beaten up with iron rods and sticks allegedly by the sand mafia, officials said on Monday.

Ramachandra Rao, posted as the in-charge of a police outpost under Chechat police station, underwent a surgery on Monday and he is out of danger, they said.

Five people have been booked for attempt to murder and other offences, and one of them has been arrested, they said.

Rao was arriving at the police station for night patrolling on Saturday when he saw a tractor trolley loaded with 'bajri' (mined sand gravel) near Hathuna village.

He stopped the vehicle and asked for documents. He also called up the police station for assistance on the spot. Before the police could arrive, the tractor driver's men reached there and they attacked Rao. He sustained critical injuries and a fracture in his arm, SHO Bannalal said.

The police rushed Rao to a local hospital and the doctors referred him to the Jhalawar district hospital after primary treatment. He underwent a surgery this morning and his condition is stable, he said.

Two of the accused are identified as Dharmraj Gurjar and Bhojraj Gurjar of Hathuna village. While Dharmraj was nabbed on Sunday night, efforts to arrest the others are underway, he said.

They are charged with attempt to murder, thrashing and interrupting government work. Charges under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, have also been registered against them, the SHO said.

Rao is a native of Sikar district and is posted at the outpost in Ghatoli village of Kota district, the SHO said.

