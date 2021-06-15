Ghaziabad, June 15 (PTI) A head constable was injured during a brief encounter with three robbers in a village here, police said, adding one accused was arrested after being shot in his leg.

On Monday evening, the arrestee, Gulfam alias Gullu, with his two accomplices, Asif and Nazim, robbed a man at gunpoint on Expressway near Kushaliya village.

In the complaint lodged at Masuri police station, Nitin told police that the the accused ran away with his mobile phone, a tablet, a printer and a wallet containing cash, his Pan card, and Aadhar card.

Later on Monday around 11.30 pm, the police cordoned off an underpass near Kushaliya village in order to nab the accused, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

They signaled to stop three suspects, who opened fire at them and head constable Rajpal Singh got injured, the SP said.

The police “retaliated in self-defence” and Gulfam received a gunshot injury in his lower left limb and was arrested, he added.

One country-made pistol of 315 bore, one used and two live cartridges, and the stolen mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

The other two accused managed to escape, the officer said, adding the head constable and Gulfam were being treated at a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)