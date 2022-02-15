Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A police constable was thrashed by a mob after his car allegedly collided with a bike while returning from election duty in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday evening, the police said.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media in which the mob was seen beating the police constable and smashing his car.

Also Read | India Becoming the New Global Market for Millets, Says Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

"He (police constable) was returning from election duty and his car collided with a bike. The person riding the bike was injured but he is fine and went back home. We are doing an investigation and trying to identify the people who attacked the police constable," Akhilesh Bhadauria, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad told ANI.

"If any complaint is received from the injured regarding the accident, then action will be taken against the policeman," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2022: Bajrang Dal Members Booked for Harassing Couples at Public Places in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)