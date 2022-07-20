New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Alok Sharma, president for UN climate change summit COP26, will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday to deliberate on policy issues relating to climate change.

The British High Commission said Sharma's discussions will also focus on how the UK can further support India in translating its COP26 commitments into action.

"The visit is an opportunity to again engage with India on climate policy as well as strengthen and support progress and delivery of the Glasgow Climate Pact, following COP26 in Glasgow and in the run up to India's G20 Presidency," it said in a statement.

India is slated to take the presidency of G20 in December.

"India's green transition is gathering pace, with an increasing slate of renewables and commitments to phase down fossil fuel based energy. I have previously commended India on its emissions reduction targets and truly believe that delivery of its commitments will have a major positive impact," Sharma said.

He said the UK continues to "stand side-by-side" with India as it progresses to a low carbon, self-sufficient future.

"At this critical juncture ahead of COP27 and the NDC Synthesis Report deadline, I am eager to explore how the UK can further support India in translating its COP26 commitments into action," he said.

The NDCs are long-term goals and they embody efforts by each country to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The COP26 summit took place from October 31 to November 13 last year in Glasgow and it came out with a roadmap to reduce use of coal and measures for urgent emission cuts.

While in Delhi, Sharma will attend a joint launch of UK-India initiatives on electric mobility, hosted by NITI Aayog.

The high commission said the partnership between the UK government and NITI Aayog has been instrumental in taking forward Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) initiatives launched under the UK's COP26 Presidency.

Sharma will visit the Centre for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to hear an update on progress since COP26 and discuss future plans, it said.

"As record heatwaves are recorded in India, Sharma will also meet with the local community to hear how climate change is impacting them directly and understand how extreme heat affects their livelihoods in the city," the high commission said.

