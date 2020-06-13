India News | Copper-headed Trinket Snake Rescued in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, "Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector's residential office in Mayurbhanj district."

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said. (ANI)

