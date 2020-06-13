Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Copper-headed Trinket Snake Rescued in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:36 PM IST
Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, "Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector's residential office in Mayurbhanj district."

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

