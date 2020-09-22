Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Police have busted an illegal firearms factory in the neighbouring Shamli district and seized 17 pistols and 19 cartridges, officials said on Tuesday.

The arms manufacturing unit was setup in a forested area near Balwa village, they said.

Four men, identified as Nawab, Islam, Rajive and Nafees, have been arrested in this connection, police said.

