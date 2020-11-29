Jalna (Maha), Nov 29 (PTI) Police in Jalna district of Maharashtra prevented a child marriage, after they counselled a 13-year-old girl's parents against marrying her off, an official said on Sunday.

Pallavi Jadhav, district chief of police's Damini Pathak, said that on November 10 she had received a call from the girl, a resident of Tembhurni in Jafrabad tehsil, who said that her parents were forcing her to marry a 28-year-old man and the marriage was to be held on November 27.

"On November 11, we approached the parents of the girl, who studies in Class VIII, and told them that child marriage is illegal and they will have to face action. They agreed at that time," she said.

"However, a few days later, the girl again called and told us that her parents were now forcing her to tie the knot secretly. The police again went to her place and warned them. After counselling, her parents agreed that they would marry her off when she turns 18 and till that time, they will let her study," Jadhav added.

The police are in touch with the girl after that, she said.

