Rishikesh, Jun 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Rajiv Bhartari has given his consent for conditional opening of the Corbett and the Rajaji tiger reserves for eco-tourism activities, officials said on Thursday.

The permission is subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government in view of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

The facilities were closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

All eco-tourists, guides and drivers have to be screened at the entry points of the reserves. If their body temperature is found to be higher than normal, they will have to be isolated immediately and evacuated to the nearest health facility, the officials said.

Wearing masks, practising social distancing and sanitising vehicles used for eco tourism activities at the parks are mandatory, an order, dated June 10, said.

However, the reserves are going to be open just for a few days as they are closed for the monsoon every year on June 15.

