India News | Core Sector Output Contracts by Record 38.1 Pc in April

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2 per cent in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Issues Clarification on Reports of Google Acquiring Stake in the Telecom Operator, Says 'No Proposal As Reported By Media'.

In March this year, the production of eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had contracted by 9 per cent.

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Other Religious Places to Re-Open From June 1, Only 10 Devotees Allowed Inside at Once.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)