India News | 'Corona Crisis Will Not Last Long, We'll Get Vaccine Soon': Nitin Gadkari

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 07:03 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that there will be a vaccine for the deadly disease very soon.

Addressing a 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally via video conference Gadkari said that the corona crisis will not last long and scientists will develop a vaccine soon.

"The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon," Gadkari said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

