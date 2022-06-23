Raipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 114 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,53,470, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,036, an official said.

The death toll has remained constant since June 8 this year, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,802 after five persons were discharged from hospitals and 61 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 632 active cases.

"Raipur recorded 26 cases, followed by 21 in Balodabazar, 13 in Korea, 11 in Surajpur, eight in Durg and seven in Bilaspur, among other districts. Not a single case were reported in nine districts. With 9,864 samples examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,78,35,642," he added.

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, state chief secretary Amitabh Jain on Thursday ordered the health department officials to remain alert and intensify the administration of booster doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine, a government statement said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,470, new cases 114, death toll 14,036, recoveries 11,38,802, active cases 632, total tests 1,78,35,642.

