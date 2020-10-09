Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,607 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,43,629, while 2,200 patients got discharge from hospitals in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The death toll in the state rose by 27 and reached 2,574, he said.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava, Warrant Officer AK Tiwari Create New Record of Highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh to Mark IAF Day 2020.

The overall recovery count in the state has now gone up to 1,24,887, the official said.

"Of the total number of new cases, Indore reported 441, Bhopal 188, Jabalpur 114 and Gwalior 92," he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah and New Crown Prince Meshal Al Sabah.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 28,199, including 621 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 19,338 with 420 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 11,168 and 11,109 cases respectively. Indore now has 4,150 active cases, while this count in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,943, 983 and 779 respectively," he said.

Six of the 27 deaths were reported in Indore, four in Jabalpur, three in Bhopal, two in Khargone and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Betul, Satna, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Raisen, Harda, Singrauli and Sheopur, the official said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,43,629, new cases 1,607, deaths 2,574, recovered 1,24,887, active cases 16,168, number of people tested so far 23,48,457.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)