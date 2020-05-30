India News | Coronavirus Cases Cross 300-mark in Himachal as 18 More Test Positive; 24 Recover

Shimla, May 30 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 300-mark in Himachal Pradesh as 18 more cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

Six of the 18 fresh cases are from Hamirpur, five from Kangra, four from Una and three from Solan district, officials said. The number of total cases has now reached 314.

Meanwhile, 24 people including the lone patient from Kullu district were cured of the virus on Saturday, they said.

Majority of the fresh COVID-19 cases recently returned from outside the state.

With this, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 197. While 111 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died, the officials said.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 78, followed by 50 in Kangra, 18 in Una, 16 in Solan, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, seven in Shimla, six in Mandi and two in Sirmaur. PTI DJI

