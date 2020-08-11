Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 40,734 on Tuesday after 843 more people tested positive for the infection, health officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,033 with 18 patients succumbing since Monday evening.

Six patients died in Bhopal, three in Indore, two each in Jabalpur and Seoni, and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Sehore, Hoshangabad and Singrauli, officials said.

The highest 176 new cases were reported from Indore during this period, followed by 100 in Bhopal, 89 in Gwalior and 54 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 922 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 176 to 8,900 and death toll to 336.

Bhopal has recorded 7,870 COVID-19 patients so far including 226 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur districts went up to 3,064 and 1,939, respectively.

At 2,563, Indore district has the highest number of active cases, followed by 1,717 in Bhopal.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Monday evening, though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 40,734, active cases 9,105, new cases 843, death toll 1,033, recovered 30,596, total number of tested people 9,31,143.

