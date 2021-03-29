New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Coronavirus cases continue to surge in India as 68,020 coronavirus fresh infections and 291 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload of the country now reached over 1.20 crore including 1,13,55,993 recoveries. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 5,21,808 while the death toll has also reached 1,61,843.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Monday.

The total cases reached 27,45,518 including 23,53,307 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,283. At present, there are 3,36,584 active coronavirus cases in the state. The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.98 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.71 per cent.

As many as 5,888 new COVID-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,561 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 85 per cent.

In Karnataka, 2792 new COVID-19 cases were recorded along with 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative infections now reached 9,89,804, including 9,53,416 recoveries and the death toll of 12,520.

As many as 1549 new coronavirus infections were reported in Kerala along with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has 24,223 active cases. The total recoveries reached 10,90,419.

Delhi reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,59,619 in the national capital.

In Punjab, 2914 fresh coronavirus infections, 2,583 recoveries and 59 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases reached 2,34,602 including 2,03,710 recoveries and 6749 deaths.

As many as Tamil Nadu recorded 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, 1352 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative infections climbed to 8,81,752 including 8,55,085 recoveries and 13,983 active cases and 12,684 death toll.

Andhra Pradesh reported 997 fresh COVID-19 infections, 282 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases 8,99,812 including 8,86,498 recoveries and 7,210 deaths.

With 995 new COVID-19 cases, Haryana's coronavirus tally reached 2,88,714 including 2,76,259 recoveries and 3143 deaths.

As many as 639 fresh coronavirus cases in West Bengal, 462 discharges and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The total cases reached 5,85,305 including 5,69,828 recoveries and 10,325 deaths.

Bihar reported 239 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 1,487.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported a high number of daily new COVID-19 cases and they account for 84.5 per cent of the new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Monday. (ANI)

