India News | Coronavirus Cases Rise to 1,711 in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 1,711 with 54 more people testing positive for the pathogen on Saturday, a government bulletin said.

Of the total 1,711 COVID-19 cases, 887 are active cases and 816 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, it said.

Eight persons -- Ranchi (three), Bokaro (two), Giridih (one), Koderma (one) and Simdega (one) -- have died of COVID-19 so far.

Among the total COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,396 migrants who have returned to Jharkhand from other states.

Simdega has a maximum of 197 active cases, followed by East Singhbhum (179) and Ramgarh (91), the bulletin said.

Till date, a total of 1,06,171 swab samples were collected in the state with 1,03,905 tests being completed, it said.

The recovery rate of the state is 47.69 per cent compared to the country's 49.92 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Jharkhand's mortality rate is 0.46 per cent as compared to the country's 2.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

