Raipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 203 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,58,861, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,046, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,42,073 after 116 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,742 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led the day's tally with 51 cases, followed by 39 in Durg, 36 in Rajnandgaon, 16 in Balodabazar, 13 in Bilaspur and nine each in Raigarh, Korba and Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. No new cases were reported in 11 districts," he added.

As 3,769 samples were examined during the day, the test count went up to 1,80,84,654.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,58,861, new cases 203, death toll 14,046, recoveries 11,42,073, active cases 2,742, total tests 1,80,84,654.

