Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) The Punjab health authorities on Saturday reported 49 coronavirus deaths and 2,705 fresh cases, pushing the infection numbers to 2,48,454 and fatality count to 7,032 in the state.

Fresh deaths were reported from several districts, including Hoshiarpur Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka and Mohali, according to a health bulletin.

Jalandhar reported the maximum 469 cases, followed by Ludhiana (382), Mohali (360) and Amritsar (263). The number of active cases, however, dropped marginally from 25,458 on Friday to 25,314 on Saturday.

A total of 2,781 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,16,108, the bulletin said.

There are 33 critical patients who are on ventilator while 313 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 60,43,312 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh--the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana--reported 310 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the infection numbers 27,853 in the union territory.

The union territory had seen 296 on March 28.

A 74-year-old man died from the infection, taking the toll to 382 in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 3,098 on Friday to 3,162 on Saturday, it added.

A total of 245 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 24,309.

A total of 3,18,451 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 2,89,564 tested negative while reports of 191 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

