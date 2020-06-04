India News | Coronavirus Claims Fourth Life in Maha's Latur District

Latur, Jun 4 (PTI) Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Maharashtra's Latur, taking the death toll in the district to four, officials said on Thursday.

The latest victim, a 55-year-old man from Patoda village in Ahmadpur tehsil, was admitted to a government hospital 11 days back, they said.

He had been admitted to the hospital for a heart ailment and had tested positive for the infection later.

He died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior health official said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night.

So far, 143 people have tested positive for the infection in Latur district, of whom 77 have recovered and four have died, the officials said.

There are currently 62 active cases in the district, they added.

