Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Three COVID-19 fatalities took the deaths toll in West Bengal to 10,266 on Saturday, a bulletin released by the stat health department said.

All the three deaths - two from the city and one from Jalpaiguri district - were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. The tally of total cases went up to 5,74,926 after 210 fresh cases of the contagion were reported in the state with the maximum of 69 cases from the city, it added.

Since Friday, 217 recoveries were recorded as the discharge rate remained at 97.63 per cent.

Till Saturday, 5,61,327 people have recovered in the state. The number of active cases went down to 3,333, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 20,084 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical tests to 85,23,501, the bulletin mentioned.

There were no inoculation done in West Bengal since the CoWIN portal was being upgraded, an official of the state health department said.

