Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old COVID-19 positive woman died after giving birth at the COVID care centre here on Saturday, officials said.

The child is said to be in good health.

The woman was among four people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 55, officials said.

The other patients who died of the virus include a 45-year-old man from Jaswant Puri locality, a 55-year-old man from Gandhi Colony and a 23-year-old from Janakpuri locality in the district.

As many as 77 fresh cases, including two police personnel and medical staff each, were detected taking the active caseload to 1,188 in the district.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 537 sample results of which 77 came out positive while 74 people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,681 in the district.

