Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Chandigarh on Saturday reported its steepest single-day spike of 145 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,776 on Saturday, according to a bulletin.

The new cases included two newborns and a year-old girl.

Also Read | Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

The fresh cases were detected in Sectors 6, 7, 11, 15, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32,33, 34, 36, 38, Mani Majra, Dadu Majra and Daria.

There are 1,270 active cases as of now while the death toll stands at 33.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Likely To Be Launched In India Next Month: Report.

A total 45 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 1,471 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,693 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 21,764 tested negative while reports in 87 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)