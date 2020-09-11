Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases, a health official said.

While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

So far 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state.

16,47,742 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutionalquarantine.

