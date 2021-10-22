Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) With the addition of 148 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,64,123, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccinations in India: ASI Illuminates 100 Monuments in Tri-Colour To Celebrate the Achievement.

As the virus claimed the lives of two persons, the death toll in the district grew to 11,470.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,37,677 and the fatality count at 3,282, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)