Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday suggested that the cost of building and installing a new statue of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda in the Bengaluru airport should be borne by Kempegowda international airport (KIAL).

Shivakumar wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and welcomed the decision of erecting a statute of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda at KIAL but he also suggested that the chief minister should not spend state government's money on this.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' in Presence of Yogi Adityanath: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

He said that the Karnataka government has done many favours to airport authority earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)