India News | Counselling for Admission to Government Arts and Science Colleges Begins Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), June 8 (ANI): Counselling for admission to undergraduate degree programmes in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Government-aided Colleges across Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2026-27 commenced on Monday, drawing enthusiastic participation from students seeking higher education opportunities in the state.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses offered by 183 Government Arts and Science Colleges and Government-aided institutions functioning under the University of Madras and other higher education bodies across Tamil Nadu.

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On the first day of counselling, students were called based on their academic merit and participated in the admission process by selecting courses and colleges according to their preferences and eligibility. Educational institutions witnessed a steady turnout of applicants as the counselling sessions got underway.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at Queen Mary's College, Chennai, said that Government Arts and Science Colleges continue to attract a large number of applicants, maintaining the trend witnessed in previous years.

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"Like every year, we have received a significant number of applications for admission to Government Arts and Science Colleges. Students are showing keen interest in pursuing higher education through these institutions due to the quality of education and the opportunities they provide," she said.

She further noted that the appeal of Government colleges has extended beyond the boundaries of Tamil Nadu. According to her, applications have been received not only from various districts within the state but also from students belonging to other states, including Odisha and Bihar.

"The fact that students from different parts of the country are applying to these institutions reflects the growing reputation and popularity of Government Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu," Vijayalakshmi added.

Educationists attribute the increasing demand for Government colleges to several factors, including affordable tuition fees, quality academic instruction, experienced faculty, and the availability of career-oriented programmes that cater to the evolving needs of students and industry.

Officials said the counselling process will continue in phases, with admissions being granted based on merit, reservation norms, and seat availability. The authorities have also made arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent counselling process for students across the state.

As higher education institutions witness rising demand, Government Arts and Science Colleges remain a preferred choice for thousands of students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

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