New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning the viability of coalition politics saying that the unease and restlessness of the BJP over the success of INDIA was obvious.

Addressing a meeting of the leaders of various 'frontal organisations', departments and cells of the Congress here today, Kharge said, "Modi had forgotten that he was himself leading a coalition government. It was a separate story that he is now finding it difficult to find the alliance partners and those who were aligning with him do not even have a single MP."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,577 Crore to 1.3 Crore Ladli Bahna Yojana Beneficiaries.

Kharge presided over a meeting of the leaders of Sewa Dal, Indian Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, NSUI, INTUC and other cells and departments, here today. AICC General Secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal and General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also participated in the meeting. The meeting was held in connection with the preparations for the forthcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the ensuing 2024 General Elections.

Recalling the great and glorious contribution of all these organisations in strengthening the party, Kharge said, "All of them had an important role ahead. During the last ten years, the BJP-led NDA government has not had a single achievement worth its name to mention."

Also Read | Bihar: Class 4 Student Faints Inside Her School Due to Extreme Cold in West Champaran.

"Instead, the BJP government was either renaming various schemes of the UPA government or selling off all the assets, which had been created over the last seventy years, to its select friends," he added.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress president said, "It was very important, as the Modi government had shut even the doors of the national platform like the parliament. There was no discussion on pressing issues facing the country. No discussion was allowed on Manipur violence, parliamentary security breaches, unemployment, rising prices and other important issues."

Kharge pointed out, that it was for the first time in the country's parliamentary history that 146 opposition MPs had been suspended just because they demanded a discussion on the parliamentary security breach.

"The government passed all the important bills like the Criminal Law Bill, and Telecommunication Bill without any opposition presence and participation in the house. In the same way, it passed the farm laws in 2020 which were rejected by the people," he said.

"PM Modi has made Parliament a platform for greetings and applause. We do not accept this. Therefore, Rahul ji will go among the public and create public awareness on social, and economic justice, inflation, unemployment, questions of farmers, and labourers, caste census and other issues," Kharge added.

The Congress president alleged that the RSS and the BJP polarise people for electoral benefits and it is the duty of all the Congress workers to counter it by raising the issues of public interest.

"The politics of arrogance and lies has a short life. Congress party has always fought for truth and justice and eventually, it will emerge victorious," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)