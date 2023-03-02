Erode (TN), Mar 2 (PTI) Counting of votes polled in the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency began at 8 AM here on Thursday amid tight security.

While 77 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan of the Congress backed by the ruling DMK and AIADMK's K S Thennarasu, a former legislator. Naam Tamilar Katchi's N Menaka and DMDK's S Anand are among the other candidates.

Tight security was provided in and around the counting centre, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA E Thirumagan Everaa on January 4.

Nearly 75 per cent votes were polled in the by-election held on February 27.

