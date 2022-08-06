New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Counting of votes for the vice presidential election began Saturday evening after nearly 93 per cent of the members of Parliament cast their ballots.

The counting started at 6 pm under the supervision of the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who is the returning officer for the poll.

As many as 725 MPs voted in the election, polling for which started at 10 AM and ended at 5 PM.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (71) is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva (80) in the election.

All members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

