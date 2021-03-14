COVID-19 Vaccination in UP. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, held on March 10, is in progress.

Elections for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities were conducted on March 10.

However, as per the High Court order, the counting for Eluru municipal corporation is not taking place.

A total of 27,29,072 votes were cast for 533 division members in 11 municipal corporations.

Furthermore, the counting of 21,03,284 votes polled during elections for 1633 ward members in 71 municipalities is also underway.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates won unanimously on four, Pulivendula, Punganur, Piduguralla and Macharla, municipality seats.

Tight security arrangements have been ensured for the counting process. (ANI)

