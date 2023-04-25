Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the country and the state are changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday.

Also Read | Cheetah 'Uday' Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Others at Kuno National Park Being Monitored.

"The country and the state are changing under the leadership of PM Modi. Rewa has also changed under his leadership. There has been development in all areas, including road connectivity and irrigation sector. India's widest tunnel has been built here. Today, the Prime Minister has come to provide rail connectivity. Now, Rewa and Nagpur will be connected directly," Chouhan said, adding that 3.25 lakh acres of land in Rewa, Satna and Sidhi district are being irrigated now.

PM Modi had given a mantra to double the income of farmers. Today, the production of wheat has increased 4.5 times, paddy by 5.5 times and mustard by 35 times in Rewa district. Whatever the Prime Minister had said has been fulfilled on the land of Madhya Pradesh, the income of the farmers has been doubled, Chouhan said, adding that a 750 MW solar power plant has been established in Rewa.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Balesh Dhankhar Found Guilty of Raping and Drugging Five Korean Women in Sydney.

The Chief Minister further said that during Congress rule in the state, only a few houses used to come under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), but the Prime Minister had given 40 lakh houses to rural areas and 10 lakh houses to urban areas under PMAY. Today, there was a Griha Pravesh program of 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY in Rewa.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, activities are going on at a wide level in the state to provide tap water to the villagers. Vindhya region is also getting the gift of a new airport along with rail connectivity, Chouhan said, adding that 73,000 km of roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the state.

The chief minister further said, "PM Modi resides in the hearts of the countrymen. The countrymen listen to his Mann ki baat and imbibe it as well. It is very fortunate that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be telecast on April 30. Arrangements will be made for people to listen to Mann Ki Baat in all the polling booths, wards and panchayats of the state. The residents of the state should join the Mann Ki Baat programme on April 30 from 10:45 am."

Chouhan added, "PM Modi expressed his feelings for the need to save the earth and protect the environment. The people of the state should be determined to protect the environment and improve the health of the earth. 60,000 farmers are doing natural farming in Madhya Pradesh, let us all go towards natural farming. The PM's message is to save everyone, including the country, the earth and wildlife."

Chouhan administered five resolutions to the people of the state to save electricity, save water, plant trees, adopt natural farming and contribute to cleanliness on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)