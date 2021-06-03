Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan on Wednesday sparked a row after he claimed that India is facing calamities like the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones because National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government "interfered with Sharia law".

In a video, Hasan talked about seven years of the BJP-led Central government and claimed that the country was facing natural calamities due to "discriminations".

"I believe everyone has a right to pat their backs but in the past seven years, the situation that people faced is not hidden from anyone. The injustice and discrimination that were done to the masses are not hidden from anyone. Be it discrimination in providing jobs or providing license, or interference with Shariyat...Due to these discriminations, we have seen how many calamities are befalling us. There were two cyclones within ten days. We saw what happened to poor people due to corona," he said.

"Most of us Indian are religious people and we believe that someone else runs the world and provides justice. When people on land don't serve justice, the one sitting in the sky does. And when he serves justice, there are no ifs and buts in that. Haven't you seen what is happening to dead bodies in the recent past? They are dumped in rivers... Is this the government of only multi-millionaires and the poor have no rights?" he asked.

Moradabad MP has in the past also made controversial remarks including on the triple talaq law. (ANI)

