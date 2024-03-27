Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the country has become strong and the countrymen have become empowered under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said while attending a meeting with party officials in Ramnagar, "Under the successful leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has become strong and the countrymen have become empowered."

Also Read | Mumbai City Is Asia’s Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

During his visit, the Chief Minister discussed in detail with the workers various points to ensure the massive victory of the BJP in the Pauri Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Dhami said that "our hardworking workers are the basis of a strong party. The workers have played an important role in taking the public welfare and development work being done by the government to the people."

Also Read | Garba of Gujarat on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on Rising Global Popularity of Gargba, Says ‘It Is Celebration of Life, Culture and Devotion’.

Setting a target for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, CM Dhami set a target of winning all five seats in Uttarakhand with a huge number of votes and appealed to work hard to bring the Modi government back to power with more than 400 seats.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in the five constituencies of Uttarakhand, i.e., Almora, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal, will be held on April 19.

The ruling government of the BJP-led NDA won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)