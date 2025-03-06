Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Thursday welcomed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's praise of the three-language policy.

Speaking to ANI, Rao asserted that a country needs a language that can act as an internal link.

"The statement of Chandrababu Naidu on the language policy is welcoming because the country needs a language that can act as an internal link. English is also necessary as global opportunities are increasing. Mother tongue is also very important," the BJP leader said.

Ramchander Rao also slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for "politicising" the issue

"Language can never be politicised. Unfortunately, southern leaders like Stalin are trying to politicise this," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, Andhra Pradesh CM said, "Nowadays, everyone has to learn multiple languages for global opportunities. I am seriously considering establishing multi-language centres in all my universities."

His statement comes amid the tussle between DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led Centre over its apprehension regarding the delimitation process.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to "impose" Hindi.

Earlier this morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X to evoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging the state to rise against what he called the imposition of Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 anti-Hindi movement in the state.

"1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!" he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges.

In another post on X, Stalin expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi and defended Tamil's rightful place. Referring to a popular quote, Stalin stated, "When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression."

He went on to remind the public of the accusations directed at his party (DMK), by certain "bigots."

"Some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added. (ANI)

