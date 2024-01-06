New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Managing Director of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Roopwant Singh, on Friday announced that the state is all set to host the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024.

The Country and State Seminar will be organised from January 10 to 12 in the manufacturing and service sector as part of VGGS 2024 at Seminar Hall-2 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

A total of 38 seminars have been planned by 25 countries, 10 institutions and 9 states during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Elaborating on the seminars, Singh in a press conference said that 25 countries including Australia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Kingdom of Morocco, Kingdom of Thailand, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Norway, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Mauritius, Mozambique, Poland, Rwanda, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Singapore, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom will be organizing the country seminars to showcase the opportunities in their respective countries.

He further said that to contribute to the vision and roadmap of Viksit Bharat@2047, Madhya Pradesh and the Department of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will be organizing state seminars.

"A Transition Towards Green Economy, 'Next Phase Of Japan's Contribution to 'Make in India', 'Partnership for Value Creation through Innovation and Sustainability', 'Gateway to International Markets: Sohar Port and Technology', 'Freezone Contributing to Technology, Sustainability, And Innovation' are some topics that will be discussed at this Country and State Seminar. All these topics are based on the theme of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit - 'Gateway To The Future'," he said.

The Country and State Seminars will be attended by top officials of the Department of Finance, Government of Gujarat, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), and General Administration Department (GAD).

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Minister of Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals, Government of Gujarat Kanu Desai, Minister of Industry, Civil Aviation, Khadi and Village Industries, Labour and Employment, Government of Gujarat, Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Gujarat Jagdish Panchal and Minister of State for Industries, Government of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi will be present at this seminar.

Besides this, senior government officials of the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat, heads of states and ministers of various countries as well as eminent speakers from all over the world will also be present in the Country and State Seminar. (ANI)

