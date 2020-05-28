India News | Couple Commit Suicide in Mathura

Mathura (UP), May 28 (PTI) A youth and a woman he was in a relationship with allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging from the roof in a room in Nagla Ramtal village here, police said.

“Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Tewari said.

Both of them were found hanging from the roof of a room that was opened after the door was broken by a field unit of the police, the SP said.

The youth who was identified as Sanjai was a native of Hodal in Palwal district of Haryana and had been living in Nagla Ramtal with his maternal grandfather for the last few years, he added.

The policeman further said Sanjai was working as a private electrician.

The couple is said to have taken the extreme step as the woman's marriage had been fixed on Wednesday in Agra, Tewari added.

