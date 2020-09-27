Jodhpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Agonised by their married son's elopement with a woman from their own 'gotra', a couple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur committed suicide on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Masuriya area and the couple was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their house by their elder son, police added.

Their son raised an alarm after which their relatives and neighbours rushed them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

According to area SHO Som Karan, Vishnudutt (48) and his wife Manju Devi (45) had been living with their two sons, both married, at Shramikpura in the Masuriya area.

“The sons were married but their wives were yet to be taken home. Their younger son eloped with a woman from their own community and 'gotra' three days ago and the couple was under stress due to it,” the SHO said.

He said due to the trauma caused by their son's elopement and a sense of social stigma, the couple committed suicide on Sunday morning.

The couple had attending to their morning chores before taking the extreme step.

Official said their family members and police tried to contact their younger son but his phone was switched off.

