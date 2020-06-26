Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A couple allegedly committed suicide at their home in Gyan Khand-1 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Pallavi and Nikhil. They had a 9-month-old baby. A message was also sent to Nikhil's sister asking her to come to the house at 6 am.

"A couple has committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan. They were married about two years ago and had a 9-month-old baby who was found crying near the bodies of the couple. Nikhil had also had sent a message to his sister asking her to pay a visit at their home at 6 am," Anshu Jain, Circle Office, Indirapuram said.

"The forensic team is at the spot and bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," added CO. (ANI)

