Coimbatore, Apr 11 (PTI) A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.

The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in which a lorry and another car were involved, the police said.

Under the impact of the collision, the car went below the lorry, crushing the bodies and it took more than two hours to remove them, they said.

The lorry was going to Pollachi from Palladam in Tirupur and the two cars were in the opposite direction, they said.

The deceased were residents of Vallagundapuram of Udumalpet. Three people in the other car were injured and hospitalised, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that lorry driver was drunk and lost control over the vehicle on a curve, resulting in the mishap, they said.

