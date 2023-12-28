Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A man was found hanging dead from a tree and the body of his wife on the ground in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the couple was found dead in Malliwala village under the limits of Kanth police station.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: Tripura BJP MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness At 70.

Police received information about two dead bodies in a field in Malliwala village on Wednesday evening.

Following information, a team of officials from Kanth police station reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Also Read | Know Your Army Festival in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow To Host ‘Know Your Army’ Event at Surya Khel Parisar From January 5 to 7.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "There were no injury marks on the bodies. They have been sent for post-mortem examination."

"A case has been registered, and we are further looking into the incident," SP Meena added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)