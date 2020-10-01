Gwalior (MP), Oct 1 (PTI) A couple was found dead under mysterious conditions in Maharajpura area of the city on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Hardoul Nagar, said sub- inspector Jayendra Singh Kushwaha.

"We found the body of Jitendra Rajak (35) hanging from the ceiling while his wife Madhuri (32) was lying dead on the bed," he said.

It appeared that Jitendra killed his wife and hanged himself but no conclusion can be drawn until autopsy report is available, the officer added.

No suicide note was found in the house, Kushwaha said.

Jitendra used to iron clothes for living while Madhuri worked as a domestic help. The couple has two children and both were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

