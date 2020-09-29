Gonda (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old man and his wife were killed here on Tuesday when a revolver he was cleaning accidentally went off, police said.

The incident took place in Pedrahi locality of Wazirganj area, they said.

Kuldeep Singh was cleaning his revolver when it accidentally went off, injuring him and his wife Neelam (40). No other family member was home at the time of the incident, the police said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

A probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

