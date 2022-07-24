Ambala, Jul 24 (PTI) A couple was killed after their motorbike was hit by a truck on Ambala-Hisar highway near village Naggal, around 15 kilometres from Ambala city, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Vikramjeet Singh and his wife Kajal were returning to their home in Ambala City after meeting their son at Ismailabad in the Kurukshetra district.

Also Read | “She Spoke to Me This Morning. I … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

They were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared Vikramjeet brought dead while his wife Kajal was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chandigarh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Sex Racket Busted By Thane Police, Three Women Rescued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)