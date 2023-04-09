Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A lawyer and his wife were killed when a truck rammed into their car in Deoband area here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when Manoj Singhal (50) and his wife Anju (47) were on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana, they said.

Also Read | Easter Sunday 2023 Greetings: May This Special Occasion Deepen Spirit of Harmony in Society, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver is absconding.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Goes on Jungle Safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka To Mark 50 Years of 'Project Tiger' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)