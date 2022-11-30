Prayagraj, November 30: A man shot at his parents after locking themselves in their house on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened in area under Naini police station limits, they said.

The injured Lalchand Jaiswal and Kusum were admitted to SRN Hospital with bullet injuries, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Ritesh. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

“The condition of the injured is out of danger,” he said. A licensed weapon, seven empty and eight live cartilages were recovered from the spot, he said, adding further action is being taken. It was not immediately clear as to why the man shot at his parents.

