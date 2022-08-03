Fatehpur (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A court here awarded life imprisonment to a couple and their son for killing a rape victim in a decade-old case.

Assistant District Government Counsel Kalpana Pandey said the incident took place on February 16, 2012 at Ikaunagarh village falling under the Sultanpur Ghosh police station limits.

The 15-year-old girl was raped by a minor boy.

"A few hours later, the brother of the accused, Karan, mother Shanti and father Om Prakash took the victim forcibly to a forest area where they strangled her," said Pandey.

Then they hanged the body from a tree to make it look like a case of suicide, Pandey added.

The government advocate said seven witnesses appeared during the hearing of the case.

The judge, after hearing statements of the witnesses, awarded life imprisonment to Karan, Shanti and Om Prakash and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them.

